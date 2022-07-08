If You Love Ordering Takeout, This Amazon Prime Member Benefit Will Save You Big Bucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day is almost here, so we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming deals that are featured on the site. But for Prime members, there are actually a ton of deals that you can take advantage of year round, not just on Prime Day. Free shipping, including free two-day and same-day delivery in certain areas, is obviously one of the major perks of being a Prime member. But now, the retailer just announced a giant perk that will make foodies across the country smile.

Now included with Amazon Prime membership: a one year free subscription to Grubhub+. Grubhub+ members enjoy a slew of different benefits, including free delivery on orders of $12 or more, and access to special discounts and free food offers. Usually, Grubhub+ costs users $9.99/month, but now, Amazon Prime members who add the deal to their account can enjoy those benefits free of charge for one year.

Amazon Prime Membership $14.99/month Buy now Sign Up

One thing to watch out for? After the 12 months are up, Grubhub will be able to charge your current payment method for a monthly membership, so if you decide it’s not for you, or you don’t want to have to pay out of pocket, add a calendar reminder to cancel your Grubhub+ membership before the 12 months is up.

What if you have a Prime Student membership, and already redeemed the Grubhub+ student offer? You’re in luck. When that membership ends in December 2022, you’ll be able to redeem the new Grubhub+ offer for an additional year of free deliveries. Pretty sweet, right?

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here, and you can redeem the Grubhub+ offer here. With these powers combined, fast shipping on your favorite online items and free delivery on your favorite take-out foods are about to become your delicious reality.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

