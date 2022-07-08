If You Love Ordering Takeout, This Amazon Prime Member Benefit Will Save You Big Bucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon Prime Day is almost here, so we’ve been paying a lot of attention to the upcoming deals that are featured on the site. But for Prime members, there are actually a ton of deals that you can take advantage of year round, not just on Prime Day. Free shipping, including free two-day and same-day delivery in certain areas, is obviously one of the major perks of being a Prime member. But now, the retailer just announced a giant perk that will make foodies across the country smile.
Now included with Amazon Prime membership: a one year free subscription to Grubhub+. Grubhub+ members enjoy a slew of different benefits, including free delivery on orders of $12 or more, and access to special discounts and free food offers. Usually, Grubhub+ costs users $9.99/month, but now, Amazon Prime members who add the deal to their account can enjoy those benefits free of charge for one year.
One thing to watch out for? After the 12 months are up, Grubhub will be able to charge your current payment method for a monthly membership, so if you decide it’s not for you, or you don’t want to have to pay out of pocket, add a calendar reminder to cancel your Grubhub+ membership before the 12 months is up.
What if you have a Prime Student membership, and already redeemed the Grubhub+ student offer? You’re in luck. When that membership ends in December 2022, you’ll be able to redeem the new Grubhub+ offer for an additional year of free deliveries. Pretty sweet, right?
You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here, and you can redeem the Grubhub+ offer here. With these powers combined, fast shipping on your favorite online items and free delivery on your favorite take-out foods are about to become your delicious reality.
