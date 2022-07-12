Oprah’s Favorite Hot Sauce Rarely Goes on Sale — But You Can Get it For $12 This Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In both 2018 and 2019, Oprah declared TRUFF hot sauce

one of her “Favorite Things” because it’s seriously that good. And it’s not often that the truffle-chili sauce blend goes on sale. But for Prime Day this year, you can snag a bottle of TRUFF

for just TK, and now’s the time to try all the flavors.

TRUFF is a unique blend of black or white truffle, organic agave nectar, and spicy chili peppers that Oprah has called “sublime.” You can pick up a black truffle flavor in either “hot” or “hotter.” And the White Truffle version is available in the same heat levels, but this recipe has a “brighter” flavor.

“Put it on everything. Give it to everyone,” Oprah said on her website in 2019. She even personally thanked the founders of the hot sauce brand for making such a glorious recipe.

TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce

As the listing states, the hot sauce isn’t meant to make your eyes water but rather enhance any and every meal. And Oprah isn’t the only one who loves this stuff.

“Purchased this because it was Oprah’s Favorite Things,” one five-star reviewer said. “As a truffle and sriracha lover, this is what you get when truffle and sriracha had a baby but 10x better. I highly recommend because it helps my food taste better for my boring diets.”

Another reviewer called this the “hot sauce of the gods,” writing, “The flavors of this white truffle hot sauce is so complex and tastes differently depending on what you are pairing it with…but without a doubt, it tastes amazing every time. The flavors will dance around your mouth and tease your taste buds with delight.”

Is your mouth watering yet? Pick up a bottle of TRUFF hot sauce and try it out for yourself. You may never go back to your usual hot sauce again.