Someone Turned The Viral TikTok Grinder Salad Into A Pasta Dish & It’s Perfect For BBQs & Cookouts

There are some TikTok recipes that end up being fads, but there are others that we actually incorporate into our regular menu rotation. Baked feta pasta is one that stuck around — we tried it first because of TikTok, but it really is an easy way to make a flavorful weeknight dinner without having to stand over the stove for too long. We also loved the TikTok viral grinder salad, a crunchy side dish that tastes just as good on a sandwich as it does served up by itself in a big bowl. So when we saw that someone had transformed that viral recipe into yet another delicious-looking dish, we knew we had to try it. World, welcome to Grinder Pasta Salad.

Pasta salad is one of our favorite summer dishes for a few reasons. First of all, it’s usually actually best when it’s made ahead of time, because the pasta needs time to soak up all of the flavor from the dressing. Second, it’s always nice to have a cold dish at the table when it’s super hot and humid outside. Last but not least, it’s pasta, and if there’s one thing we love, it’s pasta. We’ve even already pre-ordered TikTok star The Pasta Queen’s new cookbook.

So, when we saw the new recipe from TikTok user @FoodsOfJane, we immediately knew it would be the ultimate summer lunch, barbecue side dish, and star of potlucks. And this recipe has already gone viral, too — at the time of writing, the grinder pasta salad TikTok had more than 659k views.

The pasta salad has pretty much all of the same ingredients as you’d find in the viral grinder salad recipe: iceberg lettuce, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella cheese or provolone, red onion, turkey, and salami. The dressing is made from mayo, red wine vinegar,

and Italian seasonings.

Some TikTok viewers were a little concerned that the iceberg lettuce would get soggy fast if you tried to make this dish ahead of time, but one offered up this suggestion: use green cabbage or napa cabbage instead of lettuce to add a similar sweet crunch to the salad that’s a little more forgiving. The recipe creator also recommends just adding in the lettuce right before serving, even if you make the rest of it ahead of time.

What would be your ideal additions to this viral TikTok grinder pasta salad?

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

