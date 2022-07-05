Ina Garten’s Go-To Summer Cocktail Only Requires These 5 Simple Ingredients

We wish we were celebrating July 4th at Ina Garten’s house for a multitude of reasons — but the main reason is that she served delicious-looking watermelon mojitos. Luckily, Garten shared the recipe with her followers and these beginner-friendly cocktails only require five ingredients.

“I’m making a big pitcher of Watermelon Mojitos for the holiday weekend!” Garten captioned her July 4th Instagram post. “Ice cold watermelon, freshly squeezed lime juice, rum, and lots of fresh mint. They’re so refreshing on a hot summer night. Of course you can make them without the rum, but why?? Happy July 4th!! Have fun and stay safe.”

The only ingredient Garten left out of her Instagram caption is simple syrup, which, as the name suggests, is really easy to make. It’s literally just sugar dissolved into water over heat.

To assemble the cocktails, Garten first muddled the mint leaves in a mortar and pestle (you could also muddle them straight in the pitcher). Then she put her seedless watermelon chunks into a food processor and puréed. In a large pitcher, Garten combined the mint and watermelon purée, simple syrup, lime juice, and Bacardi rum, and the cocktail was then ready to serve over ice with a few sprigs of fresh mint in each glass.

This is a great drink to prepare ahead of a gathering, as it won’t require you to spend a ton of time making individual cocktails. Just keep the pitcher chilled in the fridge until your guests arrive, and you’re ready to go. Alternatively, you could also make the mixture without rum and let your guests choose their spirit of choice (if any at all). The simple mix of fresh flavors would pair nicely with tequila or vodka, too.

You can get the full watermelon mojito recipe on the Barefoot Contessa website.

Of course, any party at Ina Garten’s would be one to remember. But a party at Ina Garten’s where watermelon mojitos are on the menu? Now that would be a heavenly experience.