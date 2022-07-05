When summer hits the coast, locals and tourists alike flock to their favorite seafood hotspots to pick up a fresh lobster roll. But once you get Martha Stewart’s easy lobster roll recipe, you may not have to travel at all to get the summer sandwich to end all summer sandwiches.

Stewart recently shared her tried-and-true lobster roll recipe on Instagram, which she says comes together in less than 30 minutes. The only time-consuming part about making these rolls will be preparing the lobster.

“One of the first things we think about when it comes to seafood and summer is these easy lobster rolls that come together in just 25 minutes,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post.

This recipe calls for about three lobsters worth of meat, though this could vary depending on the size of the lobsters. To cook lobsters, steaming them with salt water will produce more tender meat. The Maine Lobster website has steaming instructions based on how many pounds of lobster you’re steaming at once. The rule of thumb is that you know lobsters are fully cooked when their shells turn bright red. (Their antennas should also easily come off when pulled.)

Once you have cooked and removed the lobster meat from the shells, you’re ready to roll. “Mix the seafood with mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, chervil, Old Bay seasoning, and cayenne then spoon it into sliced pull-apart rolls,” Stewart’s caption continues.

Guests at the cocktail party can then grab their own lobster roll from the tray and enjoy! Or, you can always spoon your lobster roll filling onto full-sized brioche buns or standard hot dog rolls, too, if you’re needing more than just a couple of bites of goodness. (Or if you need to pack a few sandwiches to bring to the beach!)

Now you don’t have to leave the house to enjoy one of the summer’s more delightful delicacies. Grab the full recipe right here on Stewart’s website.