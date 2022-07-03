Martha Stewart’s ‘Picnic-Ready’ Dessert Combines Two Super-Flavorful Key Ingredients

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart’s teeny pie recipe just made outdoor celebrations and picnics even more delicious — and just in time for the Fourth of July.

On July 1, Stewart posted a mouth-watering dessert that’s perfect for the upcoming Fourth of July parties ahead. She posted the delicious pie recipe with the caption: “One of the best parts of summer is the influx of berries that are ripe for delicious pastries and desserts. These portable blackberry-raspberry hand pies are simple and rewarding to put together, even if you consider yourself all thumbs in the baking department. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @dmalosh.”

This simple recipe is perfect for everyone in the family because it combines some of the most flavorful berries you can buy at the supermarket: blackberries and raspberries. Pies are one thing, but mini-pies? Let’s get started ASAP. You need quite a few ingredients to make these pies for eight people. You should grab different ingredients like all-purpose flour, sour cream, blackberries, raspberries, course salt, and more.

While the number of ingredients may seem intimidating, just breathe. MAke these hand pies a fun family activity and give everyone a job! To start it off, you need to whisk different ingredients in a bowl. While someone is doing that, you can get someone else to grab the rest of the ingredients to beat in. Within no time, you’ll be popping your mini, delicate pies in the oven for up to 40 minutes.

Get Stewart’s full Blackberry-Raspberry Hand Pies recipe HERE.

There’s no such thing as too many pies. To keep adding more pie recipes to your repertoire, see Stewart’s easy dessert cookbook called Martha Stewart’s New Pies and Tarts: 150 Recipes for Old-Fashioned and Modern Favorites: A Baking Book.

