Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Life-Changing’ Frozen Treat Puts a Spin on a Beloved Summer Classic

What is summer without a tasty s’more to snack on? Truly, summer isn’t complete with our favorite gooey snack in hand. But Giada De Laurentiis has decided to put a spin on the beloved snack: by making the hot treat a frozen one.

On June 30, De Laurentiis posted a photo that instantly made us start to drool. With the mouth-watering photo, she posted the caption: “S’mores take on a whole new form in this sweet icy treat! Grab the #recipe in the profile link for @Giadadelaurentiis’ famous frozen s’mores – not to be hyperbolic, but they’re kind of life changing. 🙌”

You heard it for yourselves: this frozen treat is “life-changing.” Now, this beginner-friendly recipe uses less than half a dozen ingredients like mini chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, and vanilla ice cream, to name a few.

This recipe can be finished in no time because all you have to do to start the simple recipe is to preheat the broiler to a high temperature. Within only a short while, you just have to freeze them for a couple of hours before you and the whole family can enjoy the frozen s’mores.

This sweet snack was originally featured on an episode called “Clam Bake” on Giada on the Beach, available through Discovery Plus on Amazon.

See De Laurentiis’ Frozen S’mores recipe HERE.

For more easy treats to enjoy all summer long, see her bestselling cookbook Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner: A Cookbook.

