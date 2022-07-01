Bobby Flay Just Put a Delicious New Spin on Cobb Salad & It’s Perfect for Seafood Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes we learn about the origins of a recipe and it ends up blowing our minds. We’ve always loved having Cobb salad for lunch and dinner during the hot summer months, so when we saw Bobby Flay flaunting a lobster Cobb salad on Instagram, we knew we’d want to try it. But when we clicked through to the recipe, he dropped a bombshell on us. One of the inspirations for his lobser Cobb salad recipe is one he eats every summer at Duryea’s in Montauk, NY. And the other inspiration? “The incomparable Ina Garten made one for lunch during a visit Bobby made to her home that has always stuck in his mind.” Bobby Flay dining at Ina Garten’s house?

What would we give to be a fly on that wall! And now that we know this recipe is basically a Flay & Garten mash-up, we’re even more certain it is *the* salad of the summer.

Another thing we love about this recipe? It stretches a pound of fresh lobster tail and claw meat into a meal that serves two people as a main entree, or four people as a side.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes $18.90 Buy now Sign Up

To make the salad, you’ll first whip up a creamy dressing that Flay has put his own spin on — it combines mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and olive oil with one of Flay’s signature ingredients, chipotle pepper puree.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $18.78 Buy now Sign Up

Then comes the good stuff. A pound of fresh lobster meat (you can cook and remove it from the shell yourself, or head to a seafood market that sells lobster meat) is tossed with Romaine or baby Gem lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, basil, green onions, and chives. Then add in some avocado, and chopped crispy bacon. To serve, spoon the lobster Cobb salad onto a large platter, then place two halved jammy eggs on top.

By swapping chicken for lobster and blue cheese for feta, Flay has created the ultimate summer salad. The kick of chipotle in the dressing helps wake up your tastebuds, and the lobster meat adds a sweet summer note to the dish.

We can totally see Garten and Flay

enjoying this salad in the Hamptons together, probably while sipping on one of Garten’s signature cocktails. We might not actually be able to be there in person, but when we make this recipe at least we can feel a little bit closer to achieving that kind of casual glam lifestyle.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Make Watermelon Mango Salsa

