Giada De Laurentiis Just Put a Simple & Festive Spin on One of Her Most Popular Cookie Recipes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just put a festive spin on her ricotta cookies and it looks so delicious, we don’t know if we can wait for the fourth of July to devour them.

On June 26, De Laurentiis posted a photo on her page @thegiadzy with the caption: “Take @Giadadelaurentiis’ famed lemon ricotta cookies and turn them into a festive treat for the 4th! These festive icebox cookies will have everybody reaching for seconds. Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

So to master this festive spin, you need to know how to create De Laurentii’s lemon ricotta cookies. To master that, you need ingredients for both the cookies and mouth-watering glaze. For the cookies, you need ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, milk ricotta cheese, lemons, and more. Then you only need a few ingredients for the glaze, with the base being lemon juice.

Start mixing the flour, salt, and a few other ingredients in a medium bowl and in no time, you’ll be spooning half a teaspoon of the glaze onto each cookie.

Get Giada’s New & Improved Lemon Ricotta Cookies recipe HERE.

Now for the festive spin, you do all of that plus adding ice cream and sprinkles. It’s like making ice cream sandwiches, super easy!

Get De Laurentiis’ full 4th of July Lemon Ricotta Cookie Sandwiches recipe HERE.

And for more easy treats to enjoy all summer long, check out Laurentiis’ bestselling cookbook called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner: A Cookbook.

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner: A Cookbook $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: