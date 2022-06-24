This French-Inspired Ice Cream Sandwich Upgrade at Costco Is The Easiest 4th of July Dessert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fourth of July weekend is almost here, and that means we’re gearing up for a delicious dining experience. We’ve stocked up on this store-bought BBQ sauce brand Ina Garten loves, and we’re already dreaming of how tasty Giada De Laurentiis’ peach and corn salad will be next to our selection of foods off the grill. But there’s one important part of the meal that we kinda sorta forgot to do our prep on: dessert. You know what that means, right? It’s time to head to Costco. We just got word that they’re selling a fancy French-inspired frozen treat that’s bound to be the star of your 4th of July celebration (other than the fireworks, of course).

We first saw Costco’s La Vie Gourmand Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches in a video by @Costco_Empties on Instagram. Each box holds eight macaron ice cream sandwiches, which are flecked with rainbow sprinkles and filled with vanilla bean ice cream, and they retail for $15.79. They’re also gluten-free. According to the original poster, “My kids declared these better than ones in France!”

For those not in the know, macarons are a French dessert made of two light meringue and almond flour-based cookies filled with buttercream, jam, or ganache. The cookies are lightly crisp on the outside, but chewy when you bite into them, and in Costco’s frozen treat version, the center filling is replaced with premium vanilla bean ice cream. They’re pretty difficult to make from scratch, so this seems like one treat that’s well worth the price of a Costco membership.

If you want to see if your Costco has the La Vie Gourmand Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches in stock, ask if they have item #1628617. Your 4th of July BBQ attendees will be thankful you went through the effort.

