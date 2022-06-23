Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Peach & Corn Salad That’s the Perfect Side for Your 4th of July BBQ

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some foods that will always remind us of summer. Shiny red strawberries, impossibly sweet corn, juicy nectarines, and heirloom tomatoes in all colors of the rainbow are just a few of our favorites, along with fresh and fragrant basil and mint. But something else we love about these summer produce ingredients is that their flavors all seem to work together. We love summer dishes that incorporate multiples of our fave seasonal items, and leave it to Giada De Laurentiis to come up with a recipe so vibrant and bursting with the flavors of summer that it just might steal the show from the food hot off the grill at your next barbecue. It’s a peach and corn salad that’s more than the sum of its parts, and the best time to make it is right now.

De Laurentiis has obviously spent a lot of time in Italy (hello, she even wrote a book about it: Giada’s Italy).

They’re no strangers to boiling hot summers over there, so it’s no surprise that the television star and cookbook author would have plenty of refreshing summer recipes up her sleeve.

You could technically make this salad any time of year with ingredients from the grocery store, but for best results, it should be made in the heart of summer, when you can get nectarines or peaches, corn, basil, and chiles fresh from the farmer’s market. If you don’t have one near you, never fear — even grocery store produce is better when it’s actually in season.

To make the salad you’ll gently marinate the sliced nectarines or peaches with chopped fresh basil, chile, and white balsmic vinegar.

Then, after shucking your corn you’ll have an important decision to make. If the corn is super-sweet, you don’t need to cook it. Sometimes it’s just best to let that flavor sing, you know? But if it’s slightly less sweet, you can grill or broil your corn until it’s charred in places, then cut the kernels from the cob for your salad. Add that to the nectarine or peach salad that’s been marinating.

You’re now ready to serve! Tear an 8 oz ball of burrata into pieces, then top the salad with it. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle with olive oil, and you’ve got the perfect summer side. Eat it as is, served on grilled bread like bruschetta, or toss it with your favorite cooked pasta shape to make a quick pasta salad. We also love that the recipe is pretty flexible — you can really use any sort of stone fruit in place of the nectarines and peaches, from pluots to apriums and back again, and you can add in any fresh summer herbs you like. The result will still be a memorable salad that you’ll want to make every year when the sun starts shining.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

