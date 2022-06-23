Ina Garten Loves This Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Brand & It’s on Sale Today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you fire up the grill for your next block party, you’re going to want to make sure you have plenty of this Ina Garten-approved BBQ sauce on hand for easy —but most importantly— delicious grilling. We spotted Stubb’s Texas BBQ rub in Ina Garten’s pantry earlier this year so we know she personally approves of the store-bought brand and today, we noticed that you can grab the Stubb’s sampler pack on Amazon for less than $30!

The Stubb’s Texas BBQ Sampler

comes with the original flavored sauce, the brand’s Smoky Mesquite and Hickory Bourbon, as well as Stubb’s Spicy. Regularly priced at $30.99, you can currently save a few bucks and get all four flavors for just $28.76.

Stubb’s Texas BBQ Sampler

Image: Stubb’s. Image: Stubb's

Buy Now $28.76 Buy now Sign Up

According to the reviews, Stubb’s is such a fan favorite that it can be hard to find in stores. “My husband loves him some Stubb’s BBQ sauce, and even though we LIVE in Texas, HOME of Stubbs, I can’t always find it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This enabled me to get several flavors at a competitive price.”

Ina Garten shared her love for Stubb’s when she showed off her pantry cleanout on Instagram earlier this year. She has Stubb’s BBQ Rub

at the ready, which is a versatile mix of sea salt, paprika, and garlic that can be rubbed onto any kind of meat ahead of grilling. You can pick up a two-pack on Amazon

for $17.77.

Stubb’s BBQ Rub

Image: Stubb’s. Image: Stubb's

Buy Now $17.77 Buy now Sign Up

Garten isn’t the only one who loves this spice mix. “Stubb’s mixes the best spice blends for grilling and cooking,” one five-star reviewer wrote on Amazon. “For me, they are always right on. They are never overpowering or too spicy. Always just the right blend to enhance your food, and of course your cooking.”

“This is my third order of this rub as it is not available in my area,” another five-star reviewer added. “Tasty and the one to use for magnificent ribs!”

So before you fire up the grill, make sure you’re prepared with Stubb’s BBQ sauce to grill up some life-changing ribs, steaks, chicken, and more. If it’s Ina Garten-approved, it’s going to be a gamechanger.