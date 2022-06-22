Martha Stewart’s Twist on Crispy Crab Cakes Doubles Down on Seafood Flavor & They’re Perfect for Summer Dinner Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When they’re made well, crab cakes are one of the best ways to enjoy the sweet, savory, tender flavor of succulent crab meat. But when they’re not made well, crab cakes can resemble a greasy ball of breadcrumbs more than a delicate seafood fritter. Well, guess which kind of crab cakes appetizer queen Martha Stewart makes?

Yeah, the good kind. She just shared a recipe for crispy crab cakes on Instagram that are deliciously simple, but thanks to the addition of a topping made from lightly fried oysters and a refreshing three-ingredient tomato-cucumber relish, they taste fancy enough for special occasions.

For best results, you’ll want to use fresh lump crabmeat

, not the canned stuff. It’s a bit of a splurge, but the flavor and texture of fresh crab is so worth it. Stewart recommends Chesapeake blue crab in her recipe.

The crab is mixed with classic crab cake ingredients like bread crumbs, celery, herbs, mustard, and mayonnaise, but it gets an extra tangy kick thanks to the inclusion of chopped pepperoncini peppers.

The cakes are formed, refrigerated, and fried in a 1/2 inch of oil until crispy. Then, the oysters (Stewart calls for shucked and drained fresh oysters) are dusted in seasoned flour and fried until crispy.

Then, make a quick relish from chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and pepperoncini juice. That’s the secret to making a refreshing topping for your crab cakes that has plenty of salty tang to cut through the richness, along with the cool crunch of fresh cucumbers and the sweetness of summer tomatoes. And we don’t know anyone who’d complain about getting a bonus oyster on top of their crab cake!

The crab and fresh oysters are the stars of the dish, so get the best quality you can. It’s simple summer dining at it’s finest, whether you’re cooking a treat for yourself or are having guests.

