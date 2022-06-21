Best Buy Is Selling a New Version of the Classic Ember Mug & It’s Ideal for Cappuccino Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ember mugs have been on everyone’s radar for quite a while now (Costco shoppers are especially fond of them!). The original Ember Mug, which keeps your drink at your preferred temperature for up to an hour and a half (or all day when left on the charging coaster), went viral last year. And the updated model with advanced smartphone connectivity made “smart mugs” a thing.

Now Ember has released a new mug called Ember Cup, which is the perfect size (6 oz.) for cappuccinos, cortados, and flat whites. And it’s available at Best Buy.

Just like its predecessors, the Ember Cup allows you to use an app to set your preferred beverage temperature so you can enjoy your last sip as much as you did your first. The cup itself has a battery life of 1.5 hours, but when placed on the charger coaster, you can have hot coffee at your fingertips throughout the entire day. The app will even send you notifications when your beverage has reached the temperature you desire.

The Ember Cup can keep any beverage at a steady temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. When you’re finished with your drink, you can handwash the cup without having to worry about the battery.

The cup model comes in both black and copper, with the black being the more affordable version at $99.95. The copper will set you back $129.95. And the reviews are already in: this cup is amazing.

“I don’t see a better way to keep your coffee hot like with this Ember cup,” one five-star reviewer wrote on the Best Buy site. “After using it a couple of times this cup is smart enough to remember your desired temperature so you don’t have to keep opening the app every time.”

Another person added that this is not the same as your standard desktop coffee warmer. “I like to savor my morning tea and coffee as I ease into the morning, which usually means after a few minutes I’m drinking tepid liquid as best, even with my electric warmer. Now with the [Ember Cup] it is always as hot (or hotter) than the moment it came out of the coffee/tea/espresso maker.”

Treat yourself and pick up the Ember Cup for hotter cappuccinos and more enjoyable mornings!