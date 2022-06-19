Martha Stewart Fans Are Losing It Over This Easy New Dessert That Combines 2 Classics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s rough when you’re craving two desserts at the same time. But thanks to legends like Martha Stewart, you can combine them into one flavorful dish.

Stewart posted a video on June 18 that may be one of our favorite cakes she’s posted yet. She uploaded a video from her PBS show to her Instagram with the caption: “Why choose between a coconut and a lemon dessert when you can have both? Brushing lemon simple syrup onto this bundt cake helps keep it moist, while dollops of whipped cream topped with shredded coconut add to the wow factor. Get the Martha Bakes recipe at the link in [the] bio! [originally aired on PBS].”

Something that combines coconut and lemon? And in bundt cake form? We know, we’re obsessed too. For the mouth-watering cake recipe, you need ingredients like King Arthur flour, shredded coconut, coconut cream, lemons, eggs, and more.

The hefty bundt cake can easily serve a dozen people and the recipe is nowhere near as complicated as you’d expect. You start by getting out the mixing bowl and beating that butter until it’s fluffy. Then once it’s chilled, you can top it with whipped cream and coconut.

Per Stewart, the cake can be stored at room temperature for up to three days, which is perfect if you’re craving it again the next day.

While this recipe originally appeared in episode 506 of Martha Bakes, you can get the full Coconut Lemon Cake recipe HERE.

For more of Stewart’s fruity, easy desserts, you can snag her bestselling cookbook on Amazon for 40 percent off called Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book

