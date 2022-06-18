Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy Coffee Treat Is Just the ‘Pick-Me-Up’ We Needed for the Busy Weekdays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just gave us a saving grace: a simple coffee desert to help us get through those tiring weekdays.

On June 16, Laurentiis posted a video of a coffee-based treat we need right now to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted the quick video with the caption, “When the weather warms up, do as they do in Sicily and deem it granita season! This recipe does double duty as a coffee-based pick-me-up and a sweet treat all in one. Get the #recipe in our stories or search “coffee granita” on giadzy.com!”

The comment section was all over this, with fans suggesting to add Kahlua if you want booze in your pick-me-up. But Laurentiis recommends either Limoncello or Amaretto to it off if you’re looking to add some liquor (Noted!)

With a prep time of only 10 minutes, this super-easy caffeinated recipe uses ingredients like warm coffee, sugar, Limoncello, and salt, to name a few.

The beginner-friendly recipe can easily serve six people, with everyone indulging in this mouth-watering treat. Laurentiis recommends starting the recipe by stirring all the ingredients in a bowl and within no time, you’re adding a dollop of a topper of your choice to lock in the sumptuous flavor.

You can see Laurentiis’ full Easy Coffee Granita recipe HERE.

And for more easy treats to enjoy all summer long, check out Laurentiis’ bestselling cookbook called Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner: A Cookbook.

Weeknights with Giada: Quick and Simple Recipes to Revamp Dinner: A Cookbook $15.99, originally $35.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: