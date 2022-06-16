Shoppers Are Saying Costco’s New Chocolatey Bakery Item Is Their “All-Time Favorite”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there any better feeling in life than cruising into Costco when you have a couple of hours set aside to really peruse the aisles and see if there are any tasty new additions to the legendary Costco bakery section? It’s one of our favorite ways to pass the time, and we know we’re not alone. TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is always running to our favorite discount retailer to see what’s new, and this week’s find is a total doozy, especially for choocolate lovers.

@costcohotfinds NEW!!! Chocolate Cheese with a Chocolate Mousse in the Costco Bakery!!! ♬ original sound – CostcoHotFinds

In the past, we’ve oohed and aahed over bakery items like Costco’s mini raspberry cakes or the Junior’s famous cheesecakes they sell, but apparently this new item is “going down as one of my all time favorites,” according to the CostcoHotFinds creator, who’s definitely an expert. “If the Costco bakery ever takes this away, I will be devastated.”

So, what is it? A gigantic 4-pound chocolate cheesecake, that comes with a chocolate mousse layer, and a decadent chocolate cookie crust. It’s more than enough to feed a crowd at your next summer dinner party, barbecue, or get-together, and each one costs just $19.99. If there’s one way we can justify our Costco membership, it’s that we save a ton of money on buying cakes and desserts for parties throughout the year! They’re so much better than at a regular grocery store’s bakery, but cost so much less than ordering something custom-made.

“I saw this today and quickly put it in my cart,” shared one commentor on the TikTok video. “I had it earlier it was bomb,” said another. But one had some potentially upsetting news: “Only for 4 weeks!” “Is this true!?” asked the original poster, but there was no reply. No one knows how long this new chocolate cheesecake with chocolate mousse at Costco will be around, but to be on the safe side, you might want to try one sooner rather than later.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

