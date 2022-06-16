Ina Garten Just Shared The Most Summery Dessert & It’s Like a Jumbo Strawberry Shortcake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it just us, or does nothing really compare to the combination of sweet, ripe summer strawberries and fluffy clouds of whipped cream? From simple bowls of strawberries and cream as kids, to strawberry shortcakes at summer picnics and the fresas con crema paletas we buy from the local ice cream cart, it’s the flavor of summer. So when we saw that Ina Garten had masterfully transformed this duo into a gorgeously rustic cake that feeds a crowd, we knew we’d have to try it.

Garten, who has a new cookbook coming out this year,

shared the recipe for her Strawberry Country Cake after posting about it on Instagram. “It’s strawberry season here, which is when I love to make my Strawberry Country Cake with fresh berries and lots of whipped cream,” the star shared. “Who wouldn’t love that?”

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

Who indeed? The good news is that the cake is really easy to make, so if it sounds good to you, you should definitely try making it. The cake itself is rich and moist thanks to the addition of sour cream, and it’s bursting with summer flavor thanks to the inclusion of lemon zest, orange zest, and vanilla extract in the batter. And yes, you should use the good vanilla for this recipe and the whipped cream — Garten loves Nielsen-Massey.

Courtesy of Nielsen-Massey.

Pure Vanilla Extract by Nielsen-Massey $15.95 Buy now Sign Up

Then, insead of using buttercream or icing like you might with your usual layer cakes, you’ll make some fluffy vanilla-scented whipped cream to sandwich between the two cake rounds. Add a full pint of strawberries to the mix, and you’ve got a fresh, nostalgic, crowd-pleasing dessert that tastes just like summer.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Make Watermelon Mango Salsa

