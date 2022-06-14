Meet the Fruity Cocktail Jennifer Garner Calls the “Best Thing I’ve Ever Made”

On her latest episode of “Pretend Cooking Show,” Jennifer Garner whipped up a shave ice Paloma fresh from the garden, and according to her, it’s the “best thing I’ve ever made.” And it may just be the simplest cocktail you’ll ever make, too.

“It’s a warm Saturday afternoon,” Garner said her video. “Shall we have a Paloma?”

Using a handful of rosemary sprigs from her garden, Garner first made a rosemary simple syrup and stirred that into freshly-squeezed grapefruit and lime juice (also from her garden). The juices then got frozen and put in her new KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment, which created the perfect citrus shave ice.

Top that with either club soda and tequila, and you’ve got yourself the perfect summer Saturday afternoon beverage.

Of course, you don’t need to have a KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment to enjoy a refreshing Paloma cocktail. Simply pour your citrus and simple syrup mixture over ice, top with club soda and tequila, and you’re good to go. But the shave ice step makes this beverage that much more fun!

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

Image: KitchenAid Image: KitchenAid

Buy Now $99.95 Buy now Sign Up

Garner also announced that KitchenAid is hosting a contest inviting you to do the same that she just did — take a recipe that exists and put a unique spin on it. “They just may choose your recipe, and YOU, to be in their new cookbook,” Garner wrote in her caption. “Look—I’m so official that I get to share corporate legal speak: Share your recipe and tag @kitchenaidusa + #MadeWithKAContest by 7/3/22.”

Whip up a chilled (or shave ice) Paloma for yourself and get brainstorming.