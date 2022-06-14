Martha Stewart Has a Genius Way to Turn Your Costco Rotisserie Chicken Into a Restaurant-Quality Meal

Weeknight dinners are important fuel for the week. Fresh vegetables, hearty sides, delicious protein packed with flavor — sounds amazing, right? But for those nights you don’t have the time or energy to pull together a tasty, healthy meal for your family (read: every night), picking up a rotisserie chicken from Costco is a quick fix. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be bland. Martha Stewart has the perfect way to “dress up” this meal, and it only takes 20 minutes!

For a restaurant-quality rotisserie chicken dinner, follow Stewart’s Rotisserie Chicken with Yogurt Sauce and Herb Relish recipe. Stewart, who was originally published the recipe in Martha Stewart Living in June 2021, shared a picture of the meal on Instagram today, and whoa. That’s the most amazing rotisserie chicken dinner I’ve ever seen!

“When you need a super quick and totally delicious dinner,” Stewart captioned the post, “dress up store-bought rotisserie chicken with a spiced sauce made with yogurt, celery, and cumin.” She added, “This meal comes together in just 20 minutes.”

To make this dinner, pick up a rotisserie chicken from Costco (or your favorite grocery store). Then, grab Greek yogurt or labneh, three inner celery stalks, sliced, and leaves, chopped, ground cumin, finely chopped jalapeño, ground cinnamon, thinly sliced radishes, and other ingredients.

Prepare by whisking yogurt, celery leaves, cumin and more for the sauce. Stir jalapeño, cilantro, cinnamon, and more in another bowl for the herb relish. Next, toss sliced celery with radishes. Carve the chicken and serve with the yogurt sauce, herb relish, radish-celery salad, and pita chips with hummus. Or, you could serve it with any vegetable and starch, like green beans and mashed potatoes or broccoli and rice. Whatever’s easiest for you!

This is definitely going on our weekly rotation. This chicken dinner doesn’t require baking, and it’s so flavorful!

Get Stewart’s full Rotisserie Chicken with Yogurt Sauce and Herb Relish recipe here.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: