This Frozen Dessert From Target Is the Latest TikTok Sensation so Add it to Your Shopping List Now

Despite its unappetizing-sounding French translation — “burnt cream”— crème brûlée is a decadent treat. It’s made with a creamy custard base and a hard sugar top, which adds a surprising burst of flavor to the cream when you break it open with your spoon. This dessert is amazing, but it can be difficult to make from scratch, especially if you’re in a hurry or don’t want to go through all that work to make something for just you. (Although you definitely deserve it!) That’s why TikTok is obsessed with this frozen option from Target, which is so simple and so creamy!

TikTok user Nicole (@15np) posted a video of the Favorite Day Crème Brûlée from Target on TikTok yesterday. She captioned it, “Target for the win. 😍”

In the video, she grabs the frozen dessert from the cold shelves and takes it home. “10/10 would recommend these crème brûlées from Target,” she wrote over the video.

Next, she shows how you place the treat on a pan. It comes in a terra cotta ramekin, making it easy to bake. Then, sprinkle the sugary mixture on top and pop it in the oven.

According to the directions on the box, you should broil it on high for four to six minutes. When Nicole pulled it out, the tops were golden brown and bubbling. Let it stand for 10 minutes, then put it in the fridge for 10 minutes or until ready to serve.

At the end of her video, Nicole taps into the top layer to scoop up a bite of the crème brûlée. You would never be able to tell this came as a frozen dessert!

You can buy the Favorite Day Crème Brûlée from Target for $6.29. Add it to your shopping list and pull it out whenever your sweet tooth craving strikes!

This frozen dessert is cream, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and more ingredients. Each box comes with two crème brûlées, so you can make one for a friend or save the other one for later. Top it with fresh berries for an even more delightful taste!

