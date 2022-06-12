Martha Stewart’s No-cook Creamy Pasta Recipe Only Takes 2 Steps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just gave the term “beginner-friendly” a whole new meaning with this amazing-looking pasta dinner.

On June 11, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of a new pasta dish on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sure we love to grill when the weather is warm and we also adore no-cook recipes during the summer, but we haven’t given up on the stove just yet. This hearty but not-too-heavy, one-skillet summer dinner has everything going for it.”

She added, “Store-bought gnocchi cook atop an eggplant and tomato sauce. Red pepper flakes give the dish a little heat that’s tempered by a touch of creamy ricotta on top. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @ren_fuller.”

The mouth-watering no-cook recipe only requires a few ingredients like kosher salt, eggplant, red-pepper flakes, gnocchi, and ricotta, to name a few. Now if you take a peek at Stewart’s easy-to-follow recipe, you’ll see the dish only takes a little over 30 minutes and two big steps to complete.

Beginners and experts alike can rejoice with the easy recipe, where you start by simply adding eggplant and salt, to name a few. Within a flash, you can sprinkle the cheese, veggies, and toppings as needed.

Get Stewart’s Tomato-Eggplant Gnocchi recipe HERE.

And snag one of Stewart’s beloved cookbooks on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook, where you can learn to cook everything from unique finger foods to spicy quesadillas.

