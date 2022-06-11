Martha Stewart’s Event-ready Breakfast Treat Starts With This Supermarket Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stuck on what to bring to different events this summer? Martha Stewart’s new egg-based tart is the perfect and easy dish that’ll please any crowd.

On June 10, Stewart posted a vibrant, mouth-watering snapshot of a breakfast recipe we’re dying to get our hands on ASAP. She posted it with the caption, “Hosting a bridal or baby shower brunch this summer? Try our soft scrambled eggs and toasted-rye tartlets. Eggs takes center stage here, but bacon comes in as the finishing touch on these tasty tartlets made from supermarket rye bread that’s been flattened slightly, brushed with butter, and baked. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @ryanliebe.”

As Stewart beautifully said, this breakfast recipe relies on delicious supermarket rye bread. No need to make homemade bread for this decadent snack. Along with the rye bread, make sure to grab radish sprouts, kosher salt, and eggs, to name a few.

The three-step tartlet is super simple to create (and fun for the whole family!) The prepping only takes around 30 minutes, with the cooking time less than 15 minutes. You start by stirring the butter and rolling out the bread. In no time, you’ll be sprinkling it with the toppings of your choice.

Get Stewart’s Soft Scrambled Eggs and Toasted-Rye Tartlets recipe HERE.

