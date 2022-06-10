Jamie Oliver Just Shared a Recipe for Make-Ahead Pizza Dough & It’s a Weeknight Time Saver

We have pizza night pretty much once a week, but a lot of the time we decide to make it from scratch rather than ordering delivery, so we can customize our pie to taste just how we want. But there’s one sad truth we haven’t been able to get past until now: those no-rise pizza dough recipes, though they save time, just don’t taste as good as the real thing. We hate to be pizza snobs, but that means we usually save DIY pizza night for the weekends. But Jamie Oliver

just shared his pizza dough recipe, and in the video, he shared how to make the dough ahead of time, so you can use it as needed on busy weeknights without waiting for a lengthy rise.

Once you make pizza dough from scratch, it’s really not that hard. For Oliver’s recipe, there are two things you might need that you don’t already have on hand: a kitchen scale, and Italian 00 flour. If you don’t have a kitchen scale,

you can look at a conversion website to figure out the cup measurements, though the recipe won’t be as fool-proof. As for the OO flour,

if you can’t find it in a store near you, look for bread flour — they both have a higher protein content than regular All-Purpose flour, which helps create a better texture in the dough.

Now that that’s all out of the way, the method is pretty standard. You’ll blend flour, water, salt, and yeast together until a shaggy dough forms, then knead everything until transluscent (hot tip from someone with carpal tunnel — you can do this step in under two minutes in quality food processor instead of by hand). Next, you let the dough rise, then section it out for your pizzas.

Here’s where Oliver shared his make-ahead tip. Once your dough is divided and you shape it into pizza rounds, you can actually freeze them to use later in the week. Form your pizza rounds on pieces of parchment paper, then stack them together, with parchment in between each round, on a baking sheet. Place that in the freezer. Once the pizza dough rounds are completely frozen, wrap them up or place them in a large zip-top bag, and stash in the freezer until you need one.

When you’re ready for a weeknight pizza, just take out a frozen pizza dough round and place it on a pizza pan, baking sheet, or pizza peel, and let it thaw while your oven preheats. Top with your favorite ingredients, and cook as usual. You’ll get the taste and texture of real kneaded and proofed pizza dough, but without having to spend the time doing it after work. It’s way better tasting than a store-bought frozen pizza, and even faster than delivery.

