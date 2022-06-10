Giada De Laurentiis’ Elegant Father’s Day Dessert Starts With This Easy Store-Bought Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the summer, it’s really easy to fall back on ice cream and popsicles as dessert. And there’s nothing wrong with that, but for special occassions, we like to do something a little more extravagant. That being said, we don’t always have a ton of time to spend on a complicated recipe, so we’re always on the lookout for delicious, time-saving shortcuts. Giada De Laurentiis excels as this sort of recipe, and when we saw her latest summer dessert, we knew it would be the perfect Father’s Day recipe.

De Laurentiis shared a pound cake with limoncello zabaglione recipe from Giada In Italy, just in time for Father’s Day, and if you plan on being busy spending time with your pops all day, you’ll love that it calls for a storebought pound cake. You won’t have to turn on the oven or bake in order to create the base of this recipe.

Of course, a basic storebought pound cake

doesn’t seem like that special of a dessert, so De Laurentiis adds a few Italian twists. First, she makes a berry topping by macerating a combination of your favorite summer berries with limoncello, lemon juice, and sugar. While that’s sitting, she whips up the star of the dish: limoncello zabaglione.

Zabaglione is an Italian custard sauce that’s often served with desserts. You will need a double boiler (we like this one,

which can fit over a saucepan you already have) and an electric mixer to make it, but if you don’t include the time it takes to cool down, making the sauce only takes about 15 minutes of active time.

De Laurentiis infuses her custard sauce with limoncello. Between the lemony flavor of the berries and the zing of limoncello in the zabaglione, there’s no way any dad will call this dessert boring.

