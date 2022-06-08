Martha Stewart Just Put a Butter Pecan Twist On Blondies & They’ll Be Your Go-To Snack All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chocolate lovers know that there’s no better treat in the world than a gooey, fudgy, chocolate brownie. But what about the caramel, toffee, and butterscotch lovers out there? Thank goodness someone invented the blondie. But sometimes blondies don’t live up to our expectations. They can be dry or oily, too sweet or flavorless. But that’s never the case with a Martha Stewart cookie recipe,

and her butter pecan blondies are no exception. It’s the perfect dessert for those who prefer caramel to chocolate, and Stewart adds in a couple of flavor boosters that ensure these blondies are never boring.

One thing we love about blondies is that, while we often run out of cocoa powder and chocolate chips, blondies are made with things we almost always have in our cupboard and fridge: butter, flour, brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs.

Stewart gives her blondies an easy makeover by also adding in pecans, and a tablespoon of dark rum to add a depth of flavor to the blondies that you won’t quite be able to put your finger on, but that makes a lasting impression. We love to use Cruzan Black Strap Rum in baking and dessert recipes — it has a dreamy, smoky maple flavor that’s hard to describe, and it works really well with brown sugar, butter, and vanilla.

The pecan halves

Stewart calls for in her blondie recipe are toasted, then chopped. Toasting the nuts really brings out their flavor, and adds a heady nuttiness to each bite of blondie. Between the butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and pecans, it tastes like you’re eating the cookie bar version of your favorite butter pecan ice cream.

Feel free to experiment with Stewart’s blondie recipe. You can add in toffee bits or caramel chips, white chocolate chunks, or even some chopped dark chocolate if you want to add a slight bitter flavor to the blondies to help offset the sweetness. Any way you bake them, these butter pecan blondies are a total winner.

