Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Grapefruit Panna Cotta Is the Most Refreshing Summer Dessert You’ll Try This Season

Sure, ice cream after dinner is a delicious treat in the summertime. But there’s something about a cool dessert that isn’t ice cream that makes an after-dinner snack feel that much fancier.

Martha Stewart has an “elegant” alternative to the classic vanilla soft serve. It’s her basil-yogurt panna cotta with grapefruit gelèe. It even sounds elegant!

“Naturally gluten-free and no-bake, think of these pink panna cottas as an elegant version of a fruit and yogurt parfait,” the official Martha Stewart Instagram page reads. “First, a grapefruit gelée (think fancy French jello) is chilled until it’s partially set, then a basil-infused yogurt is poured in which allows the two elements to form pretty, abstract swirls with one another. Lay a few grapefruit supremes on top and finish with a touch of crunchy sea salt, and your guests’ palates are in for a sweet surprise.”

It may not sound like the easiest thing you could make to serve your garden party guests. But despite its name, Stewart’s grapefruit panna cotta is deceptively simple. All you need is whole milk, fresh basil, gelatin, plain yogurt (not Greek), honey, and fresh grapefruit juice. In just a few quick steps, this ultimate summer dessert comes together to create an herbacious yet sweet flavor profile that is sure to impress any dinner guest.

The part we might like the best (aside from the sweet and refreshing flavor, of course) is that because this recipe requires no baking, your kitchen will remain cool even on the hottest of summer days.

Your guests will feel like they’re on vacation (and you will, too!).