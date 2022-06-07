Truffle Lovers Will Fall Hard for Giada De Laurentiis’ Mushroom Pasta Recipe

Mushrooms are one of those ingredients that fit into every season. They’re warm and comforting in the winter and fresh and nutty in the summer. Giada de Laurentiis just shared a Florentine truffle mushroom pasta recipe for spring that will wake up your tastebuds and become your number one comfort food in every season.

“Tagliatelle ai funghi e tartufo (mushrooms and truffle!) is a staple dish in Florence,” the June 4 Giadzy Instagram post reads. “The simple, delicious earthy flavors of mushrooms and truffle shine in this pasta!”

And perhaps the second-best part of this recipe after the truffles is that it all comes together in about 30 minutes.

To make this dish, you’ll first boil your Tagliatelle (or pappardelle) pasta for about 8 minutes, leaving it a bit al dente. Before you drain, reserve some of the pasta water.

While your pasta is cooking, heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add your olive oil. When the oil comes up to heat, throw in the chopped mushrooms. De Laurentiis says you can use Porcini, Trumpet, or even Shiitake. Salt them and add three sprigs of fresh thyme.

Allow your mushrooms to release their water and brown up, stirring only occasionally. Once browned, add 2 cloves of chopped garlic and cook for about a minute, stirring often. Then add the white wine and stir until it has reduced by half. You can now remove those sprigs of thyme.

Finally, turn the heat off and add your pasta to the pan. Finish with some grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and the pasta water and toss everything together until a silky sauce is created.

When it’s time to serve, give each plate some slices of truffle. De Laurentiis actually sells truffles straight from Italy on her Giadzy website. They may carry a bit of a hefty price tag, but the flavor is worth it.

Give this recipe a try and then attempt not to dream of it every night afterward.