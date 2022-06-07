Martha Stewart Says Kids Will Love Her Salmon Soup Recipe & It’s So Simple to Make

Why is it so hard to get kids to eat? Parents who haven’t made a separate kid-friendly dinner for their littles are lucky — sometimes it’s just easier to make chicken nuggets (again!) so you can eat your dinner in peace. But for nights when you want your kids to try something new, Martha Stewart has the perfect recipe that she assures even kids will love.

Salmon-and-Corn Chowder may not sound like something kid-friendly, but it totally is! Stewart shared a picture of this light and flavorful soup to Instagram today, and it is packed with flavor. It’s lighter than traditional soups, which kids will definitely enjoy.

“Kids are sure to spoon this stew up,” she captioned the picture.

“It’s packed with chunks of potatoes, flaky salmon, and ears of fresh corn cut into rounds,” she added. “A light broth is made with heavy cream and clam juice, and fresh basil is added at the end for extra flavor.”

Although the chunks of corn make for an aesthetically pleasing shot, Stewart actually recommends removing these before serving to kids. “For easier, less messy eating, we recommend slicing the kernels off the cob and adding them back into the soup for your little ones,” she wrote in the post.

The recipe, which was originally published in the September 2017 issue of Martha Stewart Living, serves four and takes just 30 minutes from start to finish. Ingredients include butter, onion, clam broth, Yukon Gold potatoes, skinless salmon fillet, two ears of corn, fresh basil, and more.

To whip up this simple soup, start by melting butter in a skillet and adding onion, clam broth, potatoes, and more. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are tender. Then cut salmon and corn and add to skillet until salmon is opaque and corn is crisp-tender. Add basil and other ingredients and serve with oyster crackers or Vermont common crackers (whatever crackers you have at home works too).

Although the recipe looks amazing, some people weren’t so sure it’s actually kid friendly. One person wrote, “This looks delicious and I will try to make it for me and the hubby. But the way my kids set up…we will just stick to chicken nuggets and French fries! Lol❤️.” Another said, “My kid wouldn’t go within 40 feet of that and he eats dirt. 😂”

If the kids won’t eat it, at least you have another easy dinner recipe for the adults in the house! You really can’t go wrong no matter what.

Read Stewart’s full Salmon-and-Corn Chowder recipe here.

