Costco Added a Brand New Dessert to Its Bakery Section & It Features a Favorite Summer Fruit

Summertime fruit bursts with flavor, from juicy watermelon to sweet strawberries. When you mix the best fruits of the season with a sugary dessert, you get instant perfection! That’s why we are so excited about Costco’s latest treat available in the bakery section. It’s a fluffy delight featuring one of the best tastes of the summer: raspberries!

TikTok user @costcohotfinds posted a video of the Mini Raspberry Cake with Buttercream Icing yesterday, which were listed for $8.99 for a six-pack. “NEW at Costco in the Bakery!!!” captioned the “Costco obsessed mom.”

“I spotted a brand new Costco bakery item,” she said over a video of the mini cakes, which were covered in pink buttercream icing with white chocolate flakes sprinkled over the top.

“I was first blown away on how beautiful they were,” she says. “And then when I took them out of the box they were so soft.”

She takes a knife to cut through the middle of the fluffy cake, which is definitely big enough to share. “The center has pieces of raspberry and the cake isn’t over sweet,” she adds, while showing off the white cake stuffed with raspberries. “The buttercream icing is sweet, but it’s absolutely delicious.”

People agreed with her review, commenting on the video that already has over 806,000 views. “Oh. My. Gosh. That looks like the best thing EVER!!!!” one person wrote. Another said, “It’s so goooood.”

We already know how good Costco’s key lime pie is, so these mini raspberry cakes are sure to be a hit too. Shop them in store with a Costco membership.

These raspberry cakes look moist, fresh, and absolutely delicious! Grab a pack or two for your next pool party, and you’ll be the hit of the summer.

