Martha Stewart Guarantees Her Simple & Fluffy Waffle Recipe Will ‘Become Your Go-To’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just revolutionized breakfast time with this super-simple waffle recipe she swears will become your go-to!

On June 3, Stewart posted a photo of a breakfast fit for a King, with one of the fluffiest waffles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. She posted the snapshot with the caption, “Our streamlined recipe for buttermilk waffles is sure to become your go-to. It produces waffles that are fluffy, delicious, and simple to make. They also freeze well so you can pop one in the toaster whenever the mood hits. Try topping them with caramelized bananas. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @ryanliebe.”

Sounds simple, right? This recipe doesn’t need too many ingredients, so snag the kosher salt, buttermilk, all-purpose flour, and additional toppings of your choice, to name a few. The four-step routine is fun for the whole family, especially because it’s so simple and quick to make. You start by whisking the eggs and soon, you’ll be cooking the waffles until they’re a gorgeous golden brown.

Now, this breakfast dish is also delicious when reheated. All you have to do is pop them into the toaster or place them on a baking sheet for up to five minutes in the oven.

Another great thing about this simple recipe is that you can add more homemade sides and toppings from Stewart’s repertoire, such as Brown-Sugar Bananas or Toasted Walnuts in Spiced Syrup.

Get Stewart’s One-Bowl Buttermilk Waffles recipe HERE.

For more delicious recipes, grab Stewart’s bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook.

Martha Stewart's Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook $14.79, originally $27.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: