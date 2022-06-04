Kick Off Summertime With Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Insanely Delicious’ & Decadent Take on S’mores

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis has updated a bunch of basic meals, elevating them to a whole new level of scrumptious. Yet again, she puts her spin on s’mores, making them even more delicious by combining them with brownies. S’mores and brownies combined? Literally, our mouths are watering already.

On May 31, De Laurentiis posted a photo that instantly made our bellies rumble. Both great for adults and kiddos alike, this new dessert recipe is bound to satisfy any sweet tooth. She posted the pic to her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “Memorial day often feels like the unofficial start to summer, and that means that s’mores season starts now. 🙌 Kicking it off with these perfectly messy, insanely delicious s’mores brownies!”

Now Memorial Day has passed, but our love for these decadent treats hasn’t. This beginner-friendly recipe needs to be separated into three parts when gathering the ingredients. Now, for the crust, it’s a simple, elevated take on a graham cracker crust. For the brownie part, snag some basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar, to name a few. Don’t forget the mini marshmallows for the topping!

Between prepping and baking, it can take over an hour to make perfect. No worries though because the step-by-step recipe is quite simple to follow. You start by blending up the graham crackers and sugar in a food processor. Within a snap, you’ll be pouring the delicious brownie batter over the crust before you put it in the oven. Get the kiddos involved when it’s time to top it off with mini marshmallows!

Get the full S’mores Brownies recipe HERE.

Also, grab De Laurentiis’ new, bestselling cookbook that’s all about wellness called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

