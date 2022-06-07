This Sports Drink Hack Is Saving My Active Family So Much Money — & Plastic Waste

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is almost here — and for my family, that means travel baseball season is already in full swing (no pun intended!). It also means it’s time for me to stock up on the sports drinks that my two kids like to guzzle while they play. Please don’t @ me telling me they should drink plain old water — trust me, they do. But when tournament schedules mean they’re outside playing as many as three games a day, sometimes in the sweltering heat, I have no problem supplementing good old H2O with some flavorful electrolytes in order to keep them hydrated.

What I do have a problem with is the cost of purchasing so many bottles of the stuff — not to mention the awful plastic waste. Let’s conservatively say each kid goes through one 12-ounce bottle per game, two games a day, two days a week. At that rate, this 24-pack of Gatordade wouldn’t last long.

That’s why I was thrilled when one day, a couple of years ago, my husband came home with a canister of Gatorade powder that we could mix ourselves. There was something almost nostalgic about it for me, harkening back to my own childhood and the powdered Kool-Aid I’d beg my mom to buy on occasion, but more than that, buying the canisters of Gatorade powder saves space in our kitchen and fridge, saves all that single-use plastic waste, and saves us money.

Gatorade Thirst Quencher Powder Variety Pack

Gatorade Thirst Quencher Powder Variety Pack Image: Gatorade.

Gatorade Thirst Quencher Powder Variety Pack $26.79 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

That 24-pack of bottles I mentioned, above, contains just over 2 gallons total and costs $16. Conversely, this three-pack of Gatorade powder makes a whopping 18 gallons and costs just over $26 on Amazon. And the waste is minimal because we’re filling our own reusable water bottles. (To that end, if you want to be super-precise in measuring smaller amounts, or mix your drink on the go, you can buy Gatorade powder in single-serve packets , too.)

I haven’t tried the packets yet, but either way, I feel good about reducing my plastic consumption, and my kids could not care less about the bottle their sports drink comes in. Plus, when I’m already mixing up bottles of Gatorade, I have no problem making extra to fuel my own activities, too — even if it’s just cheering on my kids.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: