Martha Stewart Just Combined Brownies & Cookies Into The Ultimate Chocolate Dessert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is there such thing as too much of a good thing? We have to admit that, sometimes, the answer is yes. For instance, what if you’re craving both brownies and cookies? You can’t make both — think of the volume of ingredients required, the dishes, and the vast quantity of sweets you’ll have on hand after making two full batches of dessert. Well, Martha Stewart

has a clever solution to solve your sweet-toothed woes. She combined brownies and cookies into one chocolatey dessert, so you can get the best of both sweets with only one set of ingredients to mix and dishes to worry about.

We should have known that Stewart would have the perfect recipe. After all, she’s literally written the book on baking cookies.

Twice!

To capture the intensely rich, chocolately flavors of brownies in cookie form, Stewart’s recipe includes both cocoa powder and semisweet chocolate, along with brown sugar, which gives the cookies caramel undertones and a bit of chew.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

One thing that really makes these cookies taste like brownies, and not just chocolate cookies, is the addition of walnuts. There are walnuts in the cookies, and they’re sprinkled with walnuts, too. They get nice and toasted while baking in the oven, and are an iconic part of so many family brownie recipes, that including them makes all the difference.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Martha Stewart's Cookie Perfection: 100+ Recipes to Take Your Sweet Treats to the Next Level $15.40 Buy now Sign Up

Stewart says that these cookies are the perfect way to finish out a picnic, and we won’t argue there. But we also think these cookies would be delicious with some vanilla ice cream sandwiched between a couple of them, and they make for a satisfying late night treat, too, whether you’re craving a cookie or a brownie.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Gorgeous Chocolate-Covered Strawberries That Have a Sweet Surprise Inside

