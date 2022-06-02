Jamie Oliver’s Cheese Scones With a Crown Are a Royal Treat For Any Cheddar Obsessive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been paying even a little bit of attention to the news out of the UK, then you know that Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is about to commence, celebrating her 70 years as the reigning monarch of the country, and the longest-reigning monarch of England at that. There are a lot of ways that people are celebrating — or protesting — but Jamie Oliver’s idea is one that speaks to our very hearts. That’s because he’s decided to put an edible spin on the idea of a golden crown, and it involves cheese…lots of crispy, savory, toasted cheddar cheese. Whether you’re celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, or just love eating deliciously cheesy scones whenever the fancy strikes, this is one recipe you’ve got to try.

Jamie Oliver’s savoury scones are the base of the recipe, but they might be a little different than the big, sweet bakery scones you’re used to. English scones are like American biscuits (and in England, biscuits are cookies…it’s a bit confusing). You make them in a similar way, by cutting butter into flour to form the base of the dough. The little pieces of butter help the biscuits have a flaky texture. Oliver recommends using a food processor, but we honestly like using a manual dough blender

better, and the clean-up is so much easier.

Unlike American biscuits, these savory scones also contain eggs. Oliver seasons the scones with mustard powder, cumin, and grated cheddar. But there’s a twist to his recipe, which he shared on Instagram, that doubles down on the cheese (and makes that celebratory crown).

He lines a baking sheet with parchment paper,

then grates some English cheddar right onto the parchment. Then, after cutting out the scones with a biscuit cutter, Oliver places the dough on top of the grated cheese, and then tops the biscuits with even more cheddar. If you’re as obsessed with cheese as us, you won’t be disappointed by the results.

When the scones come out of the oven, they’ve got a crispy, golden, toasted, cheesy crown of cheddar both on top and on bottom. It might be hard to resist snapping off the crunchy cheddar bits from each biscuit to snack on before serving, but we believe in you!

We love this technique. Use it with Oliver’s savoury scone recipe, or your favorite biscuit recipe, and you’ll be in cheese heaven.

