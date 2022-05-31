Corn on the cob is a summer staple. It’s cheap, in-season and super fresh all summer long — but there’s only so many ways to dress up the backyard barbecue side dish. Enter Martha Stewart’s grilled corn with bacon recipe! Yep, you read that right: bacon. This tried and true recipe by Stewart gives corn new life with an unbelievably tasty makeover, thanks to the cooking mogul’s savory bacon-flavored homemade dressing.

Since just about everything tastes better on the grill during the summer, Stewart begins her extremely simple corn on the cob recipe by shucking each ear of corn and charring them on the grill. Once they’re ready, remove the corn and allow it to cool before adding the flavorful dressing. Mayonnaise, chopped bacon, fresh oregano, parmesan cheese, salt and pepper are combined next — spread it on the corn evenly for an irresistible dressing.

In her recipe on Martha Stewart’s official site, she notes that it’s “a Mediterranean twist on the classic Mexican snack.” As delicious as her flavorful, bacon-inspired summer corn on the cob recipe is, there’s other unique corn recipe ideas that are ideal for summer cookouts, too — like Ina Garten’s confetti corn, or her Sagaponack corn pudding. If corn isn’t really your thing, there are plenty of other summer side dishes you can pair with your lunch and dinner during the hot seasonal months, including barbecue sides you can make in your slow cooker.

We can’t wait to try this bacon-flavored grilled corn recipe at our next summer cookout.

