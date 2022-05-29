Look, if we could cook like Ina Garten chances are we would never eat out again. The Barefoot Contessa host is truly a wizard when it comes to her kitchen skills. We regularly follow all of her recipes in the hope that we can create as delicious meals as she does. Of course, the chef credits her favorite cookware for helping her seamlessly prepare her famous dishes. A big part of being able to cook like Ina Garten is having the same tools as Ina Garten, but if we’re being honest, not all of us can afford the cooking tools she lists as a must-have. Some of the cookware can run up hundreds of dollars. So when we saw that one of her favorite brands, Le Creuset, was on sale for Memorial Day at Williams Sonoma, we didn’t think twice. Currently, you can snag the brand’s cult-favorite items for up to 40 percent off. Below, we’ve rounded up the items you should definitely add to your kitchen lineup. We can see all of the incredible meals now!

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven has an extra deep composition so you can make large roasts, braises, soup, or stew with ease. It’s the perfect cookware item for summer cookouts. The tall-sided enameled cast-iron oven is also excellent for baking round loaves of bread. Plus, this stunning Olive color that’s exclusive to Williams Sonoma will look lovely in your kitchen, even if you use it just as table top decor.

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Deep Covered Baker

Another item that is perfect for warm-weather gatherings. This Le Creuset Deep Covered Baker is great for the days when you want to roast a whole chicken or a large cut of beef. It is also deep enough for cooking tasty casseroles. It’s designed with enameled stoneware making this piece very durable. When you use this, even heating will be the norm. Not to mention, it’s a versatile oven-to-table piece.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill

The Le Creuset Skinny Grill is a cookware essential everyone should have in their kitchen. Part of what makes this grill such a solid pick is the platform handles that ensure a more secure grip. The tall ridges also elevate food above drippings and create well-defined sear marks. Use it to grill all of your favorites including veggies, steak, seafood and more.