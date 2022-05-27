Zucchini Season Is Almost Here & Martha Stewart’s Chocolatey Sheet Cake Is The Only Way You’ll Want to Use Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask us if we want a plate of grilled zucchini in June, and you’ll likely get an excited nod. Ah, we naively think, the start of summer. Ask us if we want a plate of grilled zucchini in August, and we just might start crying. Not again…never again. Every year, it seems like we spend an inordinate ammount of time researching new zucchini recipes to keep up with our freakishly productive garden patch, but this year, we’re already done. That’s because Martha Stewart just shared her recipe for a double-chocolate zucchini sheetcake with a decadent cream cheese frosting that’s perfect for all of your summer get-togethers, potlucks, picnics, and barbecues, and we may never want to use zucchini another way again.

What we love about this recipe is that, while you can’t taste the zucchini at all, it does serve an important purpose in the recipe. The water in the zucchini helps keep the cake super-moist, and the zucchini also adds a dose of healthy fiber to each square of cake you cut from the pan. We also love that the cake is made in a jelly roll pan,

making for easier serving when dining will a crowd.

Courtesy of Wilton.

Wilton Performance Baking Pans Aluminum Jelly Roll Pan $15.09 Buy now Sign Up

After grating your zucchini, you’ll want to drain it, and then squeeze the excess moisture out. You can do this by putting the grated zucchini in a square of cheesecloth or a clean kitchen towel,

then twisting it into a ball to squeeze out the water. This is what will give the cake the right balance of moisture without being watery.

Courtesy of Utopia.

Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Dish Towels, 12 Pack $16.99 Buy now Sign Up

For the chocolate, Stewart uses Dutch-processed cocoa powder, which gives the cake that signature deep, dark chocolate color. She also adds in some chopped semisweet chocolate, for even more decadence.

Last but not least, you won’t want to leave off the smooth, rich cream cheese frosting. It has just enough tang to cut through all the sweetness. Stewart also decorates her cake with sugared zucchini blossoms, which she says taste like candied pumpkin. If you can get zucchini blossoms from your garden, or the farmer’s market, it’s a fun project to try, and not too complicated — you basically just toss zucchini blossoms with oil and sugar, then slowly bake them at a low temperature until dry.

The end result? A decadent double chocolate cake that your friends and family will beg you to make all summer, and a zucchini recipe you finally won’t get tired of.

Before you go, check out the gallery below:

Watch: How to Make Sugar Cookie Berry Pizza

