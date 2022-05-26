Our Favorite Gluten-Free Cookies From Costco Are Now On Sale At Amazon For 15% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of practical things you can get from Costco. Yes, they have amazing deals on couches. You can even find patio furniture at the bulk retailer. But at the end of the day, there’s one reason and one reason alone why we’re shopping at Costco: we want cookies! And Costco delivers big time, from their legendary bakery section to pre-packaged cookies. But what if you don’t have a Costco near you? Thankfully, we just found out that one of our favorite gluten-free cookie brands at Costco is also available on Amazon, and three-packs of their crispy, keto-friendly cookies are currently 15 percent off.

Courtesy of HighKey.

HighKey’s gluten-free, keto-friendly cookies come in several different flavors, and all of our favorites are on sale. From Peanut Butter Chocolate

to classic Chocolate Chip,

right now you can get a three-pack of these deliciously delightful flavors for 15 percent off, or just $11.28.

Courtesy of HighKey.

This isn’t the only Costco cookie we’ve thankfully been able to find on Amazon, for those who don’t have a Costco membership, or who live in areas without a Costco. Costco’s Kirkland Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are made with simple ingredients as though they were homemade, have been causing a stir on social media, and you can buy a big 24 oz bag on Amazon.

Courtesy of Kirkland.

Costco also sells Ina Garten’s favorite store-bought cookies. But once again, we did a little digging, and found out that Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

are available on Amazon, too.

Courtesy of Tate’s Bake Shop

As you can see, Costco really is the ultimate destination for cookie lovers. But for those who don’t have access to a Costco, Amazon is there in a pinch. After all, no one deserves to go without their favorite cookies!

