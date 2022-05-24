If you’ve ever wondered what summer in a cup tastes like, look no further than the refrigerated section of Aldi. The fan-favorite grocery is releasing two new iced coffee flavors in stores, and they’re absolutely perfect for an on-the-go cup of iced coffee this summer.

Aldi fan account @aldifavoritefinds spotted the new iced coffees in-store, revealing that the Barissimo Coffee brand is selling two flavors of the seasonal cold brew — Cookies & Cream and S’mores. Yum! Both iced coffees are available in half gallons. They’re made with real milk and cream, and each of them include natural and artificial flavors. Aldi’s new Cookies & Cream flavored iced coffee is only 180 calories per serving, while the S’mores iced coffee is 200 calories.

Shoppers can snag a carton of their own summer-inspired ice coffees in participating Aldi stores. While they’re not available to purchase online, you can add the delicious seasonal brews to your shopping list on Aldi’s site. Even if you’re super into making your own iced coffee at home, it could be worth using the Cookies & Cream or S’mores iced coffees as a substitute for busy mornings, when there’s no time to do it yourself.

Aldi lovers are wasting no time getting their hands on these new flavors. “I tried both!” Instagram user @sweatylaurenti wrote. “They are so yummy. Cookies and Cream was my fave.” Others were quick to announce the S’mores as their preference among the two. “The s’mores is really good!” Instagram user @saralovesrainbowss said.

In addition to selling these crazy good flavors of iced coffee, shoppers can also find other coffee essentials at the grocery store — like this $30 coffee maker that could basically replace your Keurig. But right now, all we can think about are these new summer iced coffee flavors!

