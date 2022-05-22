Martha Stewart’s Healthy & Versatile New Dish Can Be Served ‘For Breakfast, Side, or a Snack’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Yet again, Martha Stewart dropped a versatile recipe that can work for any occasion and we’re itching to bake it as soon as possible. On May 20, Stewart posted a mouth-watering photo of a bread recipe on her Instagram.

She posted it with the caption, “Serve it for breakfast, a side, or a snack. No matter which way you slice it, this moist zucchini bread with a sharp, cheesy crust is sure to please. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @pissinginthepunchbowl.”

In only two hours, you can create this versatile and delicious zucchini bread recipe for any occasion. While this recipe is beginner-friendly, it needs quite a few ingredients like all-purpose flour, shredded zucchini, kosher salt, poppy seeds, and sour cream, to name a few.

In the three-step recipe, you start by preheating the oven, gathering your ingredients, and making sure everything is in front of you. In no time, you’ll be baking for an hour until fully cooked. Both savory and cheesy, this bread recipe will no doubt be a crowd-pleaser.

Per Stewart, this bread can be stored for up to three days if it’s wrapped in parchment-lined foil and at room temperature. That is, if there’s any left for seconds!

Get Stewart’s full beginner-friendly recipe for Zucchini-Parmesan Bread with Poppy Seeds HERE.

Grab Stewart’s bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook, now nearly 50 percent off.

Martha Stewart's Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook $14.79, originally $27.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

