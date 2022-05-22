Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Sunny’ Pizza Recipe Uses a Surprising Ingredient No One Expected — & You Can Make The Dough Too!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like all of Giada De Laurentiis’ recipes, her summer-ready pizza is a must-have for shaking things up this season. Speaking of shaking things up, this pizza recipe is a bit more unique than your typical pizza. It has a secret ingredient that, oddly enough, makes sense. Hint: it’s corn!

On May 21, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of a pizza recipe we’re so intrigued by to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Corn on pizza? Absolutely. Paired with spicy Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, arugula and basil, this pizza brings on all that great sunny weather flavor we love. Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe!”

While we’re still not over the corn ingredient, this pizza has a lot of other delicious ingredients, like fresh mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, and basil, to name a few. Along with only several ingredients, this recipe takes less than 30 minutes total to prep and cook to perfection.

You start with the usual by preheating, dusting the baking sheet, and then you can start sprinkling the ingredients as you please. Within no time, you’re drizzling the garnishes as much as you like before cutting the pizza and serving.

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Summer Corn And Spicy Sausage Pizza recipe HERE.

Now if you want to go all out, the recipe also calls for Giada’s Famous Pizza Dough, which uses ingredients like honey, dry yeast, kosher salt, and more. You can see the beginner-friendly recipe HERE.

