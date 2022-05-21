Martha Stewart’s ‘Luscious’ & Beginner-Friendly Dessert Combines Two Springtime Favorite Dishes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart knows how to make our tummies rumble over a new, scrumptious dessert we only thought was possible in Disney movies. Once again, she proves that not only are these dishes real, but you can make them at home easily. On May 19, Stewart shared an idyllic snapshot of her new dessert that’s fit for an Emily Brontë novel.

She posted it with the caption, “Lemons bars meet Key lime pie in this luscious hybrid dessert. Sweetened condensed milk is brightened up with lemon juice for the creamy filling, and the press-in saltine crust couldn’t be easier to put together. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @johnny_miller_.”

You read that right, this is like if a lemon bar and a key lime pie had a delicious baby. With a prep time of only 20 minutes, you need to snag some ingredients like lemon juice, saltines, kosher salt, and eggs, to name a few.

While prepping is a breeze, the rest will take some time. You start by preheating, spraying pans, and putting the saltines in a food processor of your choice. In a little bit, you’ll be dusting the tops of the mouth-watering dessert with confectioners’ sugar.

Stewart also left some cook’s notes, specifying what edits you can make for prepping the recipe.

Get Stewart’s full recipe for Atlantic-Beach-Tart Bars HERE and snag Stewart’s bestselling cookbook called Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook .

