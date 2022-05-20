TikTok Is Freaking Out Over The Secret Ingredient In Martha Stewart’s Guacamole

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

People take their guacamole very seriously. Remember PeaGate? That’s how we’ll always think of the traumatizing 2015 incident that occured when The New York Times added English peas to their guacamole and basically blew up the internet — even President Obama spoke out against the offensive recipe. But there are things worse than peas, as TikTok has discovered after uncovering one of Martha Stewart’s recipes

for guacamole.

Stewart shared her guacamole recipe in a TikTok video on May 5th (for Cinco de Mayo), and while some would balk at the inclusion of cherry tomatoes, that’s not even the most glaringly strange addition to her avocado dip. It’s the fact that Stewart also adds some hard-boiled egg to the mix in her molcajete (Mexican mortar and pestle)

that got people completely riled up.

But when one fan commented, “Hard boiled egg? In the guac?! Serious? No!!!” Stewart responded as only she knows how — with another entertaining video.

Stewart’s defense of her egg-amole was pretty strong. “You ask why eggs, hard-boiled eggs, are in my guacamole? ‘Cause I like it!” she said. “I have 300 chickens laying eggs every single day,” she went on. “It’s a good way to use up a little bit of those eggs.” We may not have 300 chickens, but we do often have a couple of dozen eggs in the fridge and a fully loaded DASH egg cooker,

so we can kind of relate. Kind of.

The pairing of avocado and egg is also apparently not that uncommon. Commenters from Venezuela, El Salvador, and Nicaragua said that they make guac with eggs, while on the other end of the spectrum, someone said that they add avocado to their egg salad.

Another thing the recipe has going for it is that the addition of eggs boosts the guacamole’s protein content. Honestly, if you’re the type to enjoy avocado toast with egg in the morning, you could do worse than simply spreading on some of Stewart’s egg guac. But maybe we need to come up with a better name for it than “egg guac” if it ever stands a chance among the hyper-crytical TikTok crowd.

