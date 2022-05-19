Trader Joe’s New Seasoning Blend Is Garlicky, Salty, & Based On Your Favorite Burger Topping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For years we’ve relied on Trader Joe’s as our favorite spot to shop for interesting beverages, delicious frozen meals, and unique snacks. But we never thought it would one day become our go-to store for finding spices and seasonings. It’s not that they never sold spices before, but ever since the wild success of their Everything But the Bagel Seasoning, it seems like TJ’s has been innovating in turbo mode to create seasoning blends based on some of our favorite foods, from elotes to Green Goddess dressing.

But their newest seasoning, which is in stores just in time for summer, might just be the most unique and craveable yet: dill pickle seasoning.

Trader Joe’s Seasoning In a Pickle Seasoning Blend was brought to our attention by the aptly named Instagram account TraderJoesObsessed. Each bottle of it costs just $2.49, so even if you aren’t a huge pickle head (is that what we’re calling ourselves now?) you’ve got nothing to lose by trying some.

Trader Joe’s alsready has some pickle flavored snacks (like popcorn and chips), but now you can pickle basically any snack. We have a secret hoard of their plain Crispy Crunchy Mochi Rice Nuggets (we’ve been traumatized by past product discontinuations so we stocked up) that would be amazing with a hit of dill pickle flavor, and we can only imagine how delicious the Seasoning in a Pickle would be on chicken and burgers on the grill.

If you don’t have a Trader Joe’s near you, but are still desperate to pickle-fy everything that passes through your lips, we don’t blame you. Thankfully, you can find other brands of dill pickle seasoning on Amazon. This brand is intended to be used for popcorn, but you can really sprinkle Kernels Dill Pickle Popcorn Seasoning on anything.

We also found June Moon Spice Company Dill Pickle Wing Seasoning.

Once again, we think this blend of salty garlic, onion, and dill flavors would be delicious on pretty much any savory food.

Whether you’re adding it to a batch of potato salad for a summer bbq, sprinkling some over your favorite crunchy snack, or seasoning up a batch of chicken for the grill, dill pickle seasoning is the secret ingredient your kitchen needs this summer.

