Martha Stewart’s One-Pan Fajitas Recipe Is The Easiest Way to Use Up That Chicken You Don’t Know What to Do With

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we always pick up at the grocery store, it’s a family-sized back of boneless skinless chicken breast. It might get a lot of flack from the cheffy crowd, but at the end of the day, it’s versatile, everyone in the family likes it, and it’s pretty nutritious, too. But that also means that we’re always scouring the web for weeknight chicken recipes, especially ones that won’t leave us with a pile of dishes at the end. Leave it to Martha Stewart to have our culinary backs. She just shared an easy sheet pan

chicken fajitas recipe on Instagram that’s perfect for busy weeknights, and will leave you with an empty sink at the end of your meal if you use some handy non-stick aluminum foil

.

The recipe calls for pretty basic ingredients, and nothing that’s too expensive. You’ll need your boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded to be a half inch thick — you can do this by sandwiching them between plastic wrap and pounding on them with a meat mallet, rolling pin, or even a wine bottle (be careful though!) until they’re the right thickness. Pounding the chicken helps it cook through quickly and evenly while it broils on your rimmed baking sheet, but you can also pay a little extra at the store for chicken cutlets if you want to skip this step.

Courtesy of Nordic Ware.

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet 2-Pack $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

You’ll cut up some peppers and onions, and season them with chili powder and salt. Put them under the broiler, then add the chicken after a few minutes. While the chicken and veggies are broiling, you’ll also be warming up your flour tortillas. Wrap them in foil, and they’ll heat up right on the oven rack.

Using non-stick foil

will help with clean-up, so you don’t have to spend a half hour scrubbing chicken and peppers residue off of your sheet pan.

Courtesy of Reynolds.

Reynolds Wrap Non Stick Aluminum Foil, 130 Square Feet $14.24 Buy now Sign Up

To serve, spritz the broiled chicken and veggies with fresh lime juice, then scoop into the warm flour tortillas. You can serve as is, or add some salsa, hot sauce, crema, or even some cheese to the mix. Dinner in under an hour with only one pan? That’s a weeknight win in our books.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

