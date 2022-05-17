If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

To put it simply, everything is better with lemon. The summer citrus fruit looks beautiful as a dinner plate pattern, elevates any pasta recipe and of course — it tastes amazing in the form of a dessert. If you’ve been waiting to satisfy any sweet lemon cravings, Aldi’s got you covered. The fan-favorite grocery store is selling a Baker’s Corner Lemon Pound Cake Mix for a limited time, and it’s already winning Aldi shoppers over with its simplicity and taste.

The lemon pound cake mix from Aldi is naturally flavored, and includes a lemon glaze mix pouch to drizzle on top of the cake once it’s done. The 16.5 ounce box will cost you only $2.49, which is a small price to pay for some serious lemon-y goodness. Aldi fan account @aldi.is.my.jam made the boxed cake mix to see for herself. “For being a boxed mix it turned out fantastic!” she wrote on her post featuring the seasonal product. “My daughter loved it!” The content creator advised not to over mix the batter too much, to keep its moistness and flavor in tact.

If you can’t snag a box of your own in-store, the Baker’s Corner Lemon Pound Cake Mix is available on Instacart for the same price.

Don’t worry — just in case you can’t make it to Aldi (or if you don’t live nearby one), there’s an almost-identical lemon cake boxed mix available on Amazon: Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Pound Cake Mix, which is also available in a 16.5 ounce box. A pack of two on Amazon costs $10.34.

If lemon is your thing, do you plan on trying this new favorite lemon pound cake mix from Aldi? We can’t wait to see what all the hype is about!

