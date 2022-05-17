You Can Now Buy Disney’s Official Coffee on Amazon & We’re Buying Every Flavor Available

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s only one thing that works better than pixie dust to help us get up and go: coffee, of course! And now, Disney has its own line of Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. just in time for summer — and they’re available on Amazon right now.

That’s right, fellow Disney lovers. You can now bring a little taste of magic home with the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection! These Enchanted Roasts are the official coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club, and they come in fun summer flavors. Choose between ground and whole bean bags.

“Our Roastmaster worked in collaboration with Disney’s world-class chefs to create exclusive blends for guests to enjoy at each signature restaurant,” stated Disney. “Guests can now enjoy the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection at home.”

“Save the date Coffee Lovers!!” wrote Instagram user @disneyforfoodies yesterday. “‘Cause Joffrey’s newest collection: Sensational Seasonal Sips – Summer Edition launches tomorrow, May 16!! 💜🌟💜🌟💜🌟💜🌟💜🌟”

There are many delightful flavors, including apple, chocolate, raspberry, bananas, and rich coffee beans. We know Disney is in the business of making dreams come true, but this is next-level! We are adding all of them to our cart, ASAP.

Disney’s official coffee comes in 12 bold flavors, all available on Amazon. Shop a few of our favorites below!

Joffrey’s Coffee Disney Apple-y Ever After Ground Coffee, Amazon – $11.90

One sip of this Apple-y Ever After coffee

will make you feel like you’re frolicking in apple fields or munching on candy apples — just not the kind Snow White ate. This medium roast ground coffee features caramel, apple, and cinnamon blended from 100% Arabica coffee beans. Is it weird if we say we can smell it through our screens?!

Joffrey’s Coffee Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha Ground Coffee, Amazon – $14, originally $14.99

Raspberries and chocolate are about to be your new favorite flavor combination! The Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha

is a berry-licious brew that tastes like a warm summer morning. Each cup comes with a smile!

Who needs a treat when your coffee is this sweet? Mickey and Minnie S’mores Adventure

coffee tastes like toasted marshmallow, graham crackers, and chocolate. All the flavor without the hassle of a campfire.

