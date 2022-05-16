Ina Garten’s Favorite Store-Bought Cookies Are on Sale at Costco for an Unbeatable Price

When Ina Garten doesn’t have any of her famous chocolate cake on hand, the Food Network chef may snack on her favorite store-bought cookies instead. If you want to try the Barefoot Contessa’s favorite treat, it’s on sale for an unbeatable price at Costco right now — and it’s so good, you’ll definitely want to stock up!

Garten’s favorite from-a-box cookies are the Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies. In an interview with Bon Appétit in 2017, Garten said, “If I go to the store myself, sometimes I end up impulsively getting the two forbidden things: Tate’s chocolate chip cookies and vanilla Häagen-Dazs, if I’m being really bad.” Garten loves these sweet treats so much, she also features them on her website, Barefoot Contessa!

Now, you can get the Tate’s Bake Shop cookies at Costco for just $10.99!

Instagram user @costco_doesitagain posted a picture of the cookies on sale at Costco in honor of National Chocolate Chip Day on May 15. “@tatesbakeshop chocolate chip cookies!” they captioned it, along with the hashtags “#costco #costcodoesitagain 🍪🍪🍪.”

Tate’s Bake Shop also posted a picture of these delicious chocolate chip cookies to Instagram yesterday, which are described as “crispy, thin, scrumptious.” They also come in oatmeal raisin, key lime coconut, vegan vanilla maple, and other flavors. Is your mouth watering, yet?

And if you don’t have a Costco membership, it’s OK! These cookies are also available on Amazon (if you have the patience to wait for shipping!).

Courtesy of Tate's Bake Shop.

