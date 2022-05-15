Giada De Laurentiis’ Take On Her Favorite Dish From Rome Is Perfect For Entertaining

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis not only clued fans in on one of her favorite dishes but also on how to make a similar dish in under 40 minutes.

On May 14, De Laurentiis posted a photo of the new recipe on her Instagram page @thegiadzy with the caption, “One of @Giadadelaurentiis’ favorite dishes in Rome: the mortadella pistachio meatballs at @dillaroma. She had the honor of learning how to make them, and we’re lucky enough to have her recipe inspired by the dish – it’s incredibly delicious.”

So it’s super cool to know one of De Laurentiis’ favorite restaurants and dishes. She even said that she “orders the same meatballs” every time she heads back to Rome, and she got to learn how to make them. But she just made fans a super-similar recipe that only takes 35 minutes to prep and cook.

Now, for the meatballs, you need to grab quite a few ingredients like lemon zest, kosher salt, Parmesan, and ground pork, to name a few. For the mouth-watering sauces, you need to grab ingredients like pistachios, basil leaves, and arugula, to name a few.

This beginner-friendly recipe takes around half a dozen steps, with you starting by combining a lot of the ingredients for the delectable meatballs in a bowl and within no time, you’re spooning the homemade pesto over the meatballs for serving.

You can see how she does the recipe in Season one of Bobby and Giada In Italy on Discovery+.

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Mortadella Meatballs With Pistachio Pesto recipe HERE and snag De Laurentiis’ Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out

for more delicious recipes!

